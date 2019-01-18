Jordynne Grace Talks How Impact Wrestling Offered A Contract, Who She Would Like To Face

Impact Knockout Jordynne Grace spoke with HairyWrestlingFan.com and talked about how Impact initially reached out to her, her fiancé Jonathan Gresham, and who she would like to wrestle in Impact. Below are highlights from the interview:

How Impact Wrestling reached out to her about joining up with the company:

"I don't really know how it came about. I don't know who in the office liked my work, but I got contacted on Twitter actually, which is another reason I like to keep my DM's open, and that's where I was offered a contract, through a Twitter DM. It's been really fun so far, I like the locker room there, a lot of the people I already know so it's really nice."

Her fiancé Jonathan Gresham:

"To me, he's the best in the world, and I think to a lot of people he's the best in the world. He was underrated for so long, and I'm so glad he's finally got a chance to show people what he can actually do. I'm extremely proud of him."

Who she would bring into Impact for one match:

"Before Tessa was signed, I used to tell people I think she's really the best women's wrestler in the world, but now she's already, I think my ex-tag team partner, Lu Fisto, would be incredible to bring in."

See Also Jordynne Grace Talks Why She Signed With Impact Over ROH, If She Was Contacted By WWE

Her biggest positive in the ring:

"It sounds cliché, but I think my biggest strength is my strength, and also my ability to adapt. I have to wrestle men and women, you can't do the same moves to Brian Cage that you could do to Penelope Ford. Definitely in the past couple of years I've learned to adapt my style so I can wrestle pretty much anyone with pretty much any style."

Grace also discussed her nickname "Thick Momma Pump." You can read the whole interview here.