Kurt Angle Returns At WWE Live Event (Video), Next WWE 24 Special Revealed, Batista World Title Wins

- As noted, former WWE Champion Batista turned 50 on Friday. WWE posted this latest "Milestones" video with a look at The Animal's 6 world title victories.

- The next WWE 24 special will premiere on Sunday, January 27 after the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air. The one-hour special will feature a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34. Below is the synopsis:

"Get an all-access pass to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, featuring rare behind-the-curtain footage and revealing Superstar interviews."

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to the ring at Friday's live event in San Antonio, Texas. He lost a singles match to Baron Corbin, who thought he was going to pick up a forfeit win over Braun Strowman. WWE tweeted this video from the match: