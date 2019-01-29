KUSHIDA Works Final NJPW Match, Tanahashi And Other Stars React To His Departure

Earlier today, KUSHIDA wrestled his final NJPW match at NJPW Road to The New Beginning in a losing effort to IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

With his contract expiring, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion announced he would be leaving the company at the end of this month to wrestle overseas. He's reportedly expected to start with WWE in the NXT brand.

Below are the full results from today's show:

* Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemera

* Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida

* Yujiiro Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Toa Henare

* Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe defeated Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* Bad Luck Fale and Jay White defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KUSHIDA

'Road to THE NEW BEGINNING Night 3' (Jan 29th) is now available on #NJPWWorld! Don't miss this amazing night of action, only on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njnbg pic.twitter.com/1gLLdt3qIu — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 29, 2019

Tama Tonga, Will Ospreay, Tanahashi and others commented on KUSHIDA's exit on Twitter.