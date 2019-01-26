News On How Much Chris Jericho Made For Each NJPW Match

Chris Jericho reportedly received a payday of $100,000 for taking part in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year. The dollar amount is about the same as Jericho's per-match deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

We originally reported back in November that the income for Jericho's role in WWE's The Greatest Royal Rumble would have been the same whether he had worked the casket match with The Undertaker or competed in The Greatest Royal Rumble. Jericho would obviously participate in the latter and Rusev would see defeat to The Undertaker in the casket match.

Jericho spoke with The Mirror last year about his time competing in the Rumble, mentioning how lucrative the trip was for him.

"It was cool man. It was a long trip for a short period of time - I think I was in the Rumble match for four minutes or something like that," Jericho said. "I know they must have been paid a whole lot of money, just by proxy of what I was paid ha ha. I was like 'oh my gosh, really, you're going to pay me that to do this? How much are you guys making?' I always say I don't do things for money but once in a while opportunities come up where you're crazy if you don't do it. It was a quick trip, I don't remember much about it, because we arrived there, three in the afternoon one day and the next day we're at the stadium at nine in the morning and we get back to the hotel at one in the morning and we're gone at 5am. So you're really quickly in and out. Did I get a chance to do much other than sit in my room and try and get as much sleep as I could and sit in the backstage of a dusty old stadium? No I didn't. Ha ha. That's about all I saw."

Jericho also spoke with Inside The Ropes in October 2018 and went into further detail about the payday from the event in Saudi Arabia.

"I literally was laughing," Jericho said. "A: watching some of the guys f--k up their spots, and B: once again, how much money are they getting paid that they paid me to be in this thing to basically do nothing? Whatever. Now that I know how much money they made from it, they're going to have to pay me triple what they paid," Jericho said.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

