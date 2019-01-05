Lacey Evans Banters With NXT Champion On Twitter

WWE NXT Superstar, Lacey Evans is scheduled to make her debut on the WWE's main roster sometime in the near future. A weekly variety of vignettes have advertised Evans' arrival to the main roster, along with her fellow NXT call-ups Lars Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery's Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic, and Nikki Cross.

While on her final tour with the NXT brand, Evans and the current NXT UK Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, began some banter over twitter. The textual jabs between Ripley and Evans seem to have ended after Evans said, "I got bigger fish to fry honey...cant break a nail before my big, classy debut." You can read the tweets below:

Sitting next to @RheaRipley_WWE and hearing that terrible screaming music through her headphones.... never again?? #ClasslessLastTour — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

Sorry mom... Maybe you should go put your skills to use and make me some food. Shoo ???? — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 5, 2019

I'll bend you over my knee and spank you like my daughter (with your own damn belt) if you keep running your mouth sweetheart?? https://t.co/WZS1Rcx2z7 — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

Yea... @WWENXT. I got bigger fish to fry honey?? cant break a nail before my big, classy debut. #ClasslessLastTour pic.twitter.com/RAv7ZwMdDe — Lady of NXT (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2019

Rhea Ripley made history when she became the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, defeating seven other competitors in a tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. She is scheduled to defend her title against the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner, Toni Storm, on January 12, 2019 at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool.