Lana And Rusev Troll Fans On "New Addition" To Their Family, EC3 And Nikki Cross Take Losses, Tamina

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Nikki Cross and EC3 wrestle their final TV matches for the black & yellow brand before heading to the main roster. Adam Cole defeated EC3 while Bianca Belair defeated Cross. There's still no word yet on what brands they will be headed to but speculation is that EC3 will go to RAW while Cross will go to SmackDown. Above is video from EC3 vs. Cole and below is video from Cross vs. Belair.

- SmackDown Superstar Tamina Snuka turns 41 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell turns 48. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler, who passed away on July 29 last year.

- Lana and WWE United States Champion Rusev trolled the internet on Wednesday, teasing their first child. It ended up being a new puppy for the happy couple. You can see their tweets below:

My life is about to change! Stay tuned...... — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 9, 2019