Lars Sullivan WWE Status Update, How Cedric Alexander Found Out About 205 Schedule Change, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelly previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- Lars Sullivan is still under contract to WWE, according to PWInsider. There's been speculation on Sullivan's status after he was not mentioned on this week's RAW with the other call-ups from WWE NXT - EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross. As noted, Lars was scheduled to work a dark match at last week's WWE TV tapings in Orlando but he reportedly went home, apparently due to an anxiety attack. Sullivan had been scheduled for a WrestleMania 35 match with John Cena but those plans are up in the air. Lars was not backstage for last night's RAW but was not scheduled to be.

See Also Aerial Monroe On How She Met Husband Cedric Alexander

- As noted, WWE 205 Live will return to the 10pm timeslot tonight after airing on Wednesdays since last fall. WWE announced the timeslot change on their website but Cedric Alexander says he found out through Twitter, not from any higher-ups in the company.

He wrote, "I seem to find out a lot of things through twitter 1st these days....... Back to killing it after SD I guess"

You can see Cedric's tweet below: