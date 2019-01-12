Lars Sullivan - WWE Call-Ups Update, HHH Congratulates WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Braun Strowman

- Above is the second episode of WWE's "Remaking The Monster" episode that looks at Braun Strowman and his recovery from elbow surgery as he prepares to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble later this month. For those who missed it, below is the first episode from last week.

- For what it's worth, WWE has EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic) scheduled to be at RAW and SmackDown next week, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if they will make their TV debuts, or if they're just there for other reasons related to their call-ups.

It's interesting to note that the report did not include any mention of Lars Sullivan being scheduled to be at next week's tapings. As noted, Lars was scheduled to work dark matches at last week's tapings but there was an incident where he reportedly left due to an anxiety attack, putting his planned WrestleMania 35 match with John Cena up in the air. You can read the full report on what happened with Lars at this link.

- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event opened with James Drake and Zack Gibson defeating Tyler Bate and Trent Seven to become the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions. As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter and praised The Grizzled Young Veterans after the win.

He wrote, "No longer "soon" to be. Now...the FIRST EVER @NXTUK Tag Team Champions... @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 #NXTUKTagTitles #WeAreNXTUK"