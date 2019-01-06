Lio Rush On Fans Who Cry About Pro Wrestling, Bella Twins Appearance, Canvas 2 Canvas

- Above, the Winged Eagle WWE Championship was featured on this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.
- Nikki and Brie Bella will be appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, January 14 as part of their promotion of the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres the night before on E! at 9 pm ET. This season, John Laurinaitis' daughter Maya will be joining the cast
The countdown begins! Next Sunday is the season premiere of @totalbellas ????? Welcome my sister @mayalaurinaitis to the new season. I''ll be fun to watch her as she aspires to model (omg this photo!) and have hopes to be a WWE Superstar one day. (If @mrjohnlaurinaitis let's her lol) ?? @amaes_photography #totalbellas #bellafam #bellaarmy #maya
- On Twitter, Lio Rush had something to say about fans who grow up and cry about wrestling, but still continue to watch it anyways. Earlier this week, Rush took on Kalisto for a chance to be in a Fatal 4-Way Cruiserweight Title Match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Kalisto would defeat Rush after hitting a salida del sol. At the moment the title match includes Buddy Murphy, Kalisto, and Akira Tozawa.
Blows my mind how the people who grew up being fans of professional wrestling thinking it was fun/cool, grew up and turned out being the ones that made wrestling not fun/cool. It's entertainment guys. All forms of it.If you don't like it, don't watch it. That simple. Stop crying.— Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) January 6, 2019