Lio Rush On Fans Who Cry About Pro Wrestling, Bella Twins Appearance, Canvas 2 Canvas

- Above, the Winged Eagle WWE Championship was featured on this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- Nikki and Brie Bella will be appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, January 14 as part of their promotion of the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres the night before on E! at 9 pm ET. This season, John Laurinaitis' daughter Maya will be joining the cast

- On Twitter, Lio Rush had something to say about fans who grow up and cry about wrestling, but still continue to watch it anyways. Earlier this week, Rush took on Kalisto for a chance to be in a Fatal 4-Way Cruiserweight Title Match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Kalisto would defeat Rush after hitting a salida del sol. At the moment the title match includes Buddy Murphy, Kalisto, and Akira Tozawa.