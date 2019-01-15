Los Ingobernables Founder Signs With ROH, Capitol Wrestling Close To TV Deal, Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Above is Mistico, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Mephisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Yujiro Takahashi at NJPW Fantastica Mania in 2014. Mistico would hit La Mistica (Tilt-a-whirl headscissors into a fujiwara armbar) on Mephisto to get the win via tapout.

- Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Northeastern promotion, Capitol Wrestling, is nearing a deal to bring their programming to the Regional News Network. We are told that Capitol is looking to syndicate their television show, which can already be found on FITE and the Global Wrestling Network. If the deal is approved, Capitol is looking to begin airing via RNN on February 4. Capitol Wrestling was also the fifth most watch pro wrestling promotion on Twitch in 2018.

- Ring of Honor announced CMLL / MLW star and Los Ingobernables founder, Rush, has signed exclusively with the company. This is on the heels of "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams, PJ Black, Bandido, PCO, and Brody King signing with ROH. In the video below, Rush said the following:

"To all the fans worldwide," Rush began. "The main man from Los Ingobernables, 'The White Bull' Rush, has a major announcement. For all the fans of ROH, I'm returning one more time, but not just for one date. I'm returning to stay. I'm returning to be the biggest start in ROH. Today, for all those who are hard-headed, for everyone, remember one thing. I am going there to stay. My new home is called Ring of Honor. Remember it well. Whatever happens, happens. In the end nothing happens, dog."