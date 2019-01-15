Ring Of Honor Gives Update On Injured Stars

Ring of Honor released a statement on Chris Sabin and Flip Gordon's injuries from over the weekend. Gordon is expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks with an MCL sprain. As of right now, it's believed Sabin has a torn ACL in his right knee, typical recovery time is six to nine months, but no timetable was given.

Below is Ring of Honor's full statement:

"Chris Sabin and Flip Gordon will both be getting MRI's this week after suffering knee injuries at ROH live events over the weekend. It is believed that Sabin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a six-man mayhem match at the international television taping in Atlanta Saturday night. Sabin began clutching his knee after executing a super hurricanrana on Gordon. He was unable to finish the match and was helped to the back. Gordon injured his right knee during his match against Tracy Williams at Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, N.C., on Sunday. It is believed he will be out of action a minimum of four weeks with a possible MCL sprain. Gordon came up limping after hitting a running dropkick in the corner. He tried to continue, but his knee gave out and the referee stopped the match. Gordon was helped to the back. Keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com for more updates on Sabin and Gordon as they become available."

See Also PCO Discusses His Negotiations With ROH, Describes Why Talks With WWE Broke Down

On Twitter, Gordon sent out "positive vibes" to Sabin who commented in a separate tweet, "I'll be back."