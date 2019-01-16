Mandy Rose - Naomi Hotel Segment Is A Big Hit On YouTube, Alexa Bliss RAW Segment Update

This week's Attitude Era-esque segments on RAW and SmackDown have been huge hits on YouTube.

As noted, Monday's random RAW segment of a stagehand walking into Alexa Bliss' dressing room is the most watched clip from the show by far. It now stands at a 4.2 million views, and is the most watched RAW clip since a match between Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon against Nia Jax & Tamina on December 3, 2018, which is at 4.3 million views.

The Mandy Rose hotel room segment above with Naomi and Jimmy Uso from Tuesday's SmackDown is also a big hit on YouTube. The video is at 1.5 million views as of this writing, far surpassing anything else on that show.

See Also Naomi Calls Mandy Rose A Bootleg Eva Marie

The segment featured Rose inviting Uso into her hotel room and revealing that her advances were simply to break up his marriage with Naomi, as a photographer jumped in and took a photo of Rose in her lingerie with Uso. Naomi turned out to be in the room and brawled with Rose, which resulted in Rose leaving Naomi laying and running off.

Naomi and Rose commented on the segment on their Instagram accounts, as seen below: