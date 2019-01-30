Mark Henry On Why He Thinks WWE Fans Are Turning On Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had exceptionally fond things to say about current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio. Henry compared Rousey to some of history's most outstanding athletes, like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali. He believes the fans are turning on Rousey and hating her because she is "great" and has obtained a level of respect that very few experience.

"Ronda falls under the same category as Michael Jordan, she falls in the same category as Larry Bird, and LeBron [James], and guys that are Kevin Duran, like, she is great!" Henry exclaimed. "She suffers from the greatness hate. Brady has been to the Superbowl nine times, he's won five of nine. There's a lot of quarterbacks that never get to go to a Superbowl. Why would you ever hate somebody that was better than Joe Montana? Yeah, I said it! [Brady] was better than Joe Montana. And Ronda is getting the great hate, and we'll talk about that later, but I'm just saying, of course there's gonna be people that has animosity against her. Because she earned a level of respect that most of us will never see."

Henry provided examples of where that respect and accommodation might carry over in to Rousey's everyday life, whether it be at the airport, being driven, or elsewhere. If somebody indeed does hate Rousey, Henry's take is that the person is either jealous or they are simply unaware of what greatness looks like from an up-close perspective.

"[Rousey] shows up at the airport, 'Hey Ms. Rousey, can I get your bags?,'" Henry imitated. "You get to the car, 'Can I stop and can I get you anything? You want something to drink? You want something to eat? You need to stop and use the restroom - anything you need, just let me know. I'm here for you.' You walk in the room, you bypass all the tables and you go to the front. 'Oh, I'm sorry, you're not in the front. We're gonna put you on stage.' Ronda's getting the level of attention and the level of greatness that people will never ever see. Even the best won't see that kind of stuff because there's only a few Muhammad Ali's, there's only a few Michael Jordans, and there's a Ronda Rousey. And for somebody to hate that means they're, 1. jealous, 2. not understanding of what greatness looks like up close."

