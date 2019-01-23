Matt Hardy Praises Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Details, Royal Rumble Picks On Ask The PC

- Above is the latest episode of "Ask The WWE Performance Center" with various WWE NXT Superstars giving their picks for the Royal Rumble matches on Sunday. The video features Kacy Catanzaro (Rey Mysterio), Kassius Ohno (Drew McIntyre), Luke Menzies (McIntyre), Eric Bugenhagen (Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch), Lacey Lane (Rey Mysterio, Ember Moon), Keith Lee (AJ Styles), Reina Gonzalez (Andrade, Mandy Rose), Deonna Purrazzo (John Cena), Stacey Ervin, Jr. (Cena), Brennan Williams (Nikki Cross), Mia Yim (Natalya).

- WWE has announced a special one-hour pre-show for Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event. As noted, the winners of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed during the pre-show. Charly Caruso will host the panel with Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. Sarah Schreiber will handle backstage duties. Below is the full announcement on the pre-show, which begins at 6pm ET:

NXT Year-End Award winners to be revealed on TakeOver: Phoenix Pre-Show Before NXT TakeOver: Phoenix streams live this Saturday at 7 ET/4 PT, tune in to WWE Network at 6 ET/3 PT to watch the special hour-long TakeOver Pre-Show. Featuring the reveal of the 2018 NXT Year-End Award winners, match-by-match analysis by panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, plus backstage interviews by Sarah Schreiber, the Pre-Show brings you up close to all the action in the minutes leading up to NXT's first TakeOver of 2019. In addition to WWE Network, the TakeOver: Phoenix Pre-Show will also be available to watch on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned when NXT TakeOver: Phoenix streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter last night during SmackDown and praised Rey Mysterio during the 2 of 3 Falls main event with Andrade.

Hardy wrote, "How can anyone not love & respect @reymysterio? For a guy who has put his body through SO damn much for nearly 30 years, his skills as an athletic performer are positively MIND-BLOWING. What a LEGEND. #SDLive"

