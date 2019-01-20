Matt Hardy Says He's Been "Greenlit" To Return To Action

Matt Hardy was on Twitter earlier today and in a response to an individual asking if he had retired, Hardy revealed that he has been physically greenlit and doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon. Hardy was originally suffering from pain stemming from his lower back and his pelvis fusing together and he used this time away from the ring to rehab the afflicted areas.

Hardy's last televised match was August 13, 2018, when he and Bray Wyatt lost to "The B Team's" Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. His final match before taking time away to rehab was at a WWE Live Event in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 25, 2018.

Hardy recently had an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s own, Akhilesh Gannavarapu and during the discussion, Hardy explained that he sees himself returning sooner rather than later.

"As far as a timetable of when I'm going to return, I don't have an exact timetable but I would say sooner than later," Hardy said. "There is not a set timeline [for me returning]. Whenever I was 'going home' there were some issues, some nagging injuries I was dealing with. I had to go home and do some rehabilitation."

Matt responded to the individual on Twitter with, "No, I am not retired & not going to be retiring anytime soon. I've worked my ass off to rehabilitate & have physically been greenlit. My body is in the best shape it's been in in years & I'm the lightest I've been in 20 years." You can read the full tweet below:

No, I am not retired & not going to be retiring anytime soon. I've worked my ass off to rehabilitate & have physically been greenlit. My body is in the best shape it's been in in years & I'm the lightest I've been in 20 years. https://t.co/XE1GzBP58A — The BROKEN One, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 20, 2019

Thanks for the massive love tonight, #WWECorpusChristi.. I fulfilled my final advertised live event commitment.



Please support my partner, @WWEBrayWyatt, going forward. He's outrageously talented & we've become kindred souls during our time teaming together. Thank you, SAMAEL. https://t.co/YI70qHpGOJ — The BROKEN One, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018

