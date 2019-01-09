Matt Riddle's "Arrival" Continues (Video), WWE NXT And NXT UK Matches, Total Bellas Return Promo

- Above is the fifth episode of the WWE Performance Center's "Arrival" series, featuring the WWE NXT in-ring debut of Matt Riddle and more from his arrival to the company.

- Today's NXT UK episodes on the WWE Network will be the final shows before Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a NXT UK Tag Team Titles semi-finals match will take place. The 4pm ET episode will be headlined by WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

* Adam Cole vs. EC3

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. enhancement talents Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts

- Below is a new promo for Sunday's Total Bellas return on the E! network: