Melissa Santos At Impact Tapings (Photo), Title Match Set For Next Week's Impact, WOW Stars Preview

By Joshua Gagnon | January 12, 2019

- Above is a new video spotlighting some of the stars of Women of Wrestling (WOW): Tessa Blanchard, Jungle Grrrl, The Beast, Jessie Jones, The Dagger, The Temptress, and Santana Garrett. The series premiere is next Friday on AXS TV at 9 pm ET.

- Impact announced the following matches for next week's show, which is now airing on Fridays at 10 pm ET on both Pursuit and Impact's Twitch channel.

* LAX vs. oVe
* Eddie Edwards vs. Ethan Page
* Rich Swann (c) vs. Trey (Impact X-Division Championship)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Allie


- Melissa Santos made her official debut at yesterday's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Mexico City, Mexico. Santos announced on her Instagram she is their new backstage interview. Many fans will know her as the Ring Announcer for Lucha Underground. In the caption, Santos wrote:

"Hola mi gente!! So excited for the opportunity with the Impact Wrestling family as their new backstage interviewer. Let's get this started!"

