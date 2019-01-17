Mustafa Ali Responds To Fan Criticism, WWE Releases Rare Dark Match With Hanson, WWE Superstore

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Hanson of The War Raiders in action against Brian Black. This was a dark match from the May 2, 2005 RAW from Boston, MA.

- WWE has announced that there will be a WWE Superstore at Royal Rumble Axxess this year. The store will be set up at the Phoenix Convention Center during Rumble weekend. Below are details on the store and Alexa Bliss' appearances:

Visit the WWE Superstore at Royal Rumble Axxess Come see the largest collection of authentic WWE merchandise under one roof at the WWE Superstore! Royal Rumble Axxess takes over the Phoenix Convention Center this year, and that means everyone can check out WWE's premier retail location. Don't miss out on your Moment of Bliss: WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss will be signing autographs inside the WWE Superstore on Friday, Jan. 25 from noon 2 p.m.! Due to incredibly high demand, this event will be limited to just 300 people. Wristbands will be given out beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the Superstore entrance, so get there early to secure your place. With exclusive Royal Rumble collectibles and gear for all your favorite Superstars, the Superstore is a must-see for any WWE fan in Phoenix over Royal Rumble weekend. A ticket is not necessary to enter the Superstore, so stop by and prepare to be blown away. Full schedule: * Friday, Jan. 25 | 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT

* Saturday, Jan. 26 | 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT

* Sunday, Jan. 27 | 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT

See Also Alexa Bliss Gives Update On WWE In-Ring Return

- As noted, it looks like WWE will be doing a Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali feud on the blue brand after Joe destroyed Ali before their match could take place on this week's SmackDown. Ali took to Twitter today and warned Joe, then responded to criticism from a fan.

Ali wrote to Joe, "Joe, the problem is my heart is still beating."

Ali then responded to a fan who said he's way too small to fight Joe. Ali wrote, "There is no dream bigger than you."

You can see the tweets below:

Joe, the problem is my heart is still beating. pic.twitter.com/ubgT0OXyGz — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) January 16, 2019