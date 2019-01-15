New Roman Reigns Photo From Hawaii, Bobby Lashley's Championship Photoshoot (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is video from the first championship photoshoot with new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley was joined by Lio Rush. Lashley won the title by defeating Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat on last night's RAW.

- WWE stock was up 0.41% today, closing at $81.17 per share. Today's high was $82.59 and the low was $80.18.

- Roman Reigns looks to be in good spirits as he continues his second battle with leukemia, which was announced back in October. Reigns is apparently vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai this week as Arkansas TV anchor Susanne Brunner tweeted this photo of The Big Dog and her son at their hotel: