New WWE Royal Rumble Participants, Seth Rollins Looks Forward To 2019 (Video), Total Bellas Promo

- Above is video of Seth Rollins talking to Dasha Fuentes after his win over Bobby Lashley on last night's RAW. Rollins says you have to be prepared for all challengers if you want to be the best and the face of WWE. Rollins says he's proud of his record TV wins in 2018 but he's looking forward to 2019, to taking back the WWE Intercontinental Title from Dean Ambrose, and using this past year as a springboard to the top.

- Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan are now official for the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Carmella was previously confirmed for the #30 spot. Drew McIntyre and R-Truth (#30) are the only Superstars confirmed for the men's match.

- Below is a new promo for the return of Total Bellas, which airs on the E! network on Sunday, January 13: