Nia Jax Taunts Fans, Buddy Murphy's Road To WrestleMania 35, WWE Superstars Serve Veterans Breakfast

- Above is video of Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Dana warrior serving breakfast to veterans at MANA House in Phoenix during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

- No matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode but it looks like the Road to WrestleMania 35 for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will kick off as WWE announced the following for the show:

Buddy Murphy proves to be a dominant champion Since winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, Buddy Murphy has proven to be a successful fighting champion, defeating the likes of Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali to assert his place at the top of the Cruiserweight division. Murphy has also tested his mettle in non-title competition against NXT UK's Mark Andrews and WWE 205 Live's newest Superstar Humberto Carrillo. At WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff, Murphy emerged victorious in a Fatal 4-Way against Kalisto, Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. However, as WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick seeks the best Cruiserweight competitors in the world, and with The Road to WrestleMania underway, Murphy will no doubt have his work cut out for him if he wants to remain champion. Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

See Also Dean Ambrose Responds To Nia Jax Hitting Him On WWE RAW (Video)

- Nia Jax took to Twitter today and taunted fans. She wrote, "First PERSON to enter 2 royal rumble matches in one night. First PERSON to eliminate people in a women's & men's rumble. And the Queen of making you all mad"

You can see both tweets below: