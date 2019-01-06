Nita Strauss spent her 2018 making waves in both the music industry and the WWE. Perhaps best known for replacing Orianthi in Alice Cooper or ranking #1 on the list of '10 Female Guitar Players You Should Know' by Guitar World, Strauss was first introduced to WWE audiences at Wrestlemania 34 where she played a live rendition of Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance theme as he danced to the ring on WWE's 'Grandest Stage of Them All.' Strauss would be featured again later in the year, performing the intro to WWE's Evolution event and having her song 'Our Most Desperate Hour' chosen as the theme for NXT Wargames 2 in November 2018.

Strauss was in Florida during a recent tour of her music and spoke with The Roman Show. Among the topics discussed, Strauss enthusiastically explained that she fantasizes about becoming a WWE superstar, especially during a recent visit with her boyfriend to the WWE performance center in Orlando.

"I think about [getting in the ring] all the time," Strauss said. "We were in Orlando yesterday at the performance center. We had a show in Orlando and they were kind enough to invite Josh and I down to the performance center to check it out, and I was like, 'Can I get in the ring?! Can I do something?' And they were like 'Well, the trainers aren't here.' You know, it was a Sunday and nobody was there to kinda coach us through stuff, but I think about it all the time. I have some ideas in my head for some guitar smashing angles, so my door is open and Josh's hotline is open any time they'd like to book me for a spot. I'm all in."

Inspired by the mention of guitars, the interviewer brought up the idea of Strauss facing WWE superstar and fellow guitarist, Elias in a match where guitars are involved. Strauss welcomed the challenge.

See Also Kavita Devi Talks Making Her WWE Debut At WrestleMania 34

"I'll take that challenge any day, Elias!" Strauss laughed. "You heard it here first."

Strauss successfully used Kickstarter to fund her solo album; Controlled Chaos was released on November 16, 2018.

This is the best Wrestlemania entrance this year and nobody can convince me otherwise. #WWE pic.twitter.com/Ol0Bawf8bi — FPW (@WrestleFPW) December 15, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: @hurricanenita wrote the awesome theme song for #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II, and now she wants to tackle a @WWE Superstar's entrance theme! pic.twitter.com/7wU5FEztjQ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2018

You can watch the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Roman Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.