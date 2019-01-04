NJPW Announces Big Change To Wrestle Kingdom 14, New US Event Announced

At today's Wrestle Kingdom 13 it was announced next year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be not one, but two days. The first event will be on January 4 and the second will take place the next day, both will be at the Tokyo Dome.

Below is the announcement of the big change to NJPW's biggest show of the year.

Big match in 2019 is now announced!!

Oh My God!! We will have big events for 2 consecutive days at Tokyo Dome on January 4th and 5th in 2020!! Don't miss it!!#njwk13 pic.twitter.com/NGhSwX79aJ — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2019

It was also announced today NJPW will head to the American Airlines Center on July 6 in Dallas, Texas to kick off the G1 Climax. NJPW will also be heading to England on August 31 at the Copper Box Arena.

Be sure to join our live coverage of today's show!