Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Announces Big Change To Wrestle Kingdom 14, New US Event Announced

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

At today's Wrestle Kingdom 13 it was announced next year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be not one, but two days. The first event will be on January 4 and the second will take place the next day, both will be at the Tokyo Dome.

Below is the announcement of the big change to NJPW's biggest show of the year.


It was also announced today NJPW will head to the American Airlines Center on July 6 in Dallas, Texas to kick off the G1 Climax. NJPW will also be heading to England on August 31 at the Copper Box Arena.

Be sure to join our live coverage of today's show!



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Live Coverage In Progress

NJPW New Year Dash Live Coverage Tomorrow At 4:30 AM ET / 1:30 AM PT

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top