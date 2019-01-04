Wrestling Inc.

NJPW New Year Dash Announced Card, Live Coverage Reminder

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

NJPW New Year Dash will take place tomorrow (1/5) from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with our live coverage beginning at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.

You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign up). In the video above, once the show gets going you'll be able to watch the first two matches for free.

Historically, New Year Dash has kicked off a major storyline in NJPW. Last year, Chris Jericho sneak attacked Tetsuya Naito, two years ago Suzuki-gun returned as a group and took out CHAOS, and back in 2016, AJ Styles was kicked out of Bullet Club.

Below is what's been announced so far for this year's card. NJPW may or may not announce more before the show, we'll update this if new matches are revealed.

NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano

