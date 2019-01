NJPW Reveals Lineup For New Beginning In Sapporo And Osaka Cards

The fallout from Wrestle Kingdom 13 and New Year Dash have resulted in a turf war between all of the major New Japan Pro Wrestling factions. They will all come to a head during their New Beginning in Sapporo and Osaka events. NJPW announced several matches for the three events taking place in Japan.

A highlighted bout for February 2nd's Sapporo event is Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada teaming up to face Jay White and Bad Luck Fale. Almost all major titles are on the line the next night. It will be Los Ingobernables de Japon v. Suzuki-Gun; Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP Intercontinental Title against Taichi, EVIL and SANADA defend the IWGP Tag Titles against Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. and Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defend the Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

At the New Beginning in Osaka event on the 11th, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori defends his belt against Ryusuke Taguchi, while Hiroshi Tanahashi defends his newly-won IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Bullet Club leader Jay White.

There are no updates for the U.S. shows scheduled beforehand.

Here are the full cards for each event:

February 2nd - New Beginning in Sapporo (Night One)



* Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

* SANADA v. Minoru Suzuki

* EVIL v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi v. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi

* Ryuske Taguchi, Yoshi-Hashi, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, Togi Makabe v. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. TAKA Michiniku & Takashi Iizuka

* Toa Henare & Manabu Nakanishi v. Shota Umino & Ayato Yoshida

* Ren Narita v. Yuya Uemura

February 3rd - New Beginning in Sapporo (Night Two)



* Tetusya Naito (c) v. Taichi - IWGP Intercontinental TItle

* SANADA & EVIL (c) v. Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Titles)

* Shingo Takagi & BUSHI (c) v. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles)

* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi-Hashi v. Jay White, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale

* Ryuske Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano, Togi Makabe v. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tanga & Tango Loa

* Tiger Mask & Manabu Nakanishi v. Shota Umino & Ayato Yoshida

* Ren Narita & Horoyoshi Tenzan v. TAKA Michinoku & Takashi Iizuka

* Toa Henare v. Yota Tsuji

February 11th - New Beginning in Osaka



* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) v. Jay White - IWGP Heaveyweight Title

* Taiji Ishimori (c) v. Ryusuke Taguchi - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

* Kazuchika Okada v. Bad Luck Fale

* Toru Yano & Togi Makabe v. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

* Yoshi-Hashi & Tomoaki Honma v. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI v. El Desperado, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemura

* EVIL & SANADA v. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka