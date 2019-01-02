No DQ Match Set For WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

A No DQ match between Eddie Dennis and Dave Mastiff has been announced for the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event.

The first-ever NXT UK Takeover event will be held on Saturday, January 12 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson or Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

No DQ Match

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff