No DQ Match Set For WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

By Marc Middleton | January 02, 2019

A No DQ match between Eddie Dennis and Dave Mastiff has been announced for the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event.

The first-ever NXT UK Takeover event will be held on Saturday, January 12 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event:

WWE UK Title Match
Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals
Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson or Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

No DQ Match
Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff

