Note On Indie Star Signing With WWE, Tommaso Ciampa On Why He Should Win All WWE NXT Awards, Stock

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa making a case for why he should win all of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. As noted, the winners will be revealed during the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" pre-show on Saturday. Ciampa will defend his title against Aleister Black later that night.

- WWE stock was up 1.35% today, closing at $81.13. Today's high was $82.36 and the low was $79.54.

- As Raj exclusively reported earlier, former Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Nicholas Comoroto has signed with WWE and will report to the WWE Performance Center in early February, along with several other top indie stars. Monster Factory confirmed the signing with the following tweet:

Congratulations to Nicholas Comoroto for signing with WWE. Nicholas will join Monster Factory graduates Matt Riddle, Steve Cutler & Punishment Martinez at NXT. #MonsterFactory #TheMFPW #AnotherOne — The World Famous Monster Factory (@4MonsterFactory) January 22, 2019

For those who missed it, IWS congratulated 3.0 (Scott Parker, Shane Matthews) on their signing earlier this week: