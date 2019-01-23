Wrestling Inc.

Note On Indie Star Signing With WWE, Tommaso Ciampa On Why He Should Win All WWE NXT Awards, Stock

By Marc Middleton | January 23, 2019

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa making a case for why he should win all of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. As noted, the winners will be revealed during the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" pre-show on Saturday. Ciampa will defend his title against Aleister Black later that night.

- WWE stock was up 1.35% today, closing at $81.13. Today's high was $82.36 and the low was $79.54.

Exclusive News On Former NJPW And Impact Wrestling Stars Starting At The WWE PC Soon

- As Raj exclusively reported earlier, former Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Nicholas Comoroto has signed with WWE and will report to the WWE Performance Center in early February, along with several other top indie stars. Monster Factory confirmed the signing with the following tweet:


For those who missed it, IWS congratulated 3.0 (Scott Parker, Shane Matthews) on their signing earlier this week:


