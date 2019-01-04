NWA World Championship To Be Defended At Ring Of Honor Event

Challengers are appearing left and right for the NWA Worlds Championship. It was announced that whoever wins the match between champion Nick Aldis and James Storm at tomorrow's Pop-Up event in Clarksville, Tennesse will defend the title at Ring of Honor's Center Stage event. That will take place on January 12th in Atlanta.

The opponent? PJ Black.

The former Justin Gabriel has spent time all over the wrestling world since leaving WWE, from Lucha Underground to Impact Wrestling. He previously faced Nick Aldis for an opportunity at a championship match back in May.

This is another example of ROH and the NWA's working relationship. Both will be collaborating with the return of the Crockett Cup tournament on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina.