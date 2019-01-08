NWA World Title Match Official For Saturday's ROH Event In Atlanta

It was previously reported that the NWA World Championship will be coming back to the Center Stage Theater for the first time since 1993. The opponent was made in PJ Black. All we had to do was wait and see who would be the champion.

At an NWA Pop-Up event in Clarksville, Tennessee, Nick Aldis defeated James Storm to retain the NWA Worlds Title. That set up the match during the ROH TV tapings.

Black previously faced Nick Aldis for an opportunity at a championship match back in May, as seen in the above video. While he lasted five minutes as per the rules, he did not win the match.

The match will be held this Saturday, January 12th in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are still available at this link for the show.