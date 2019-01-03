Wrestling Inc.

Paige, Renee Young, Mauro Ranallo And Others Comment On Toni Storm Online Hack

By Daniel Yanofsky | January 03, 2019

In case you missed it, Toni Storm has deleted all of her social media accounts following a personal hack online. Storm's personal photos were stolen and leaked online.

While there are those most likely taking care of her outside of the internet, the pro wrestling community has come together to support the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner via social media with the hashtags #WeSupportToni and #WeSupportToniStorm. Below are comments from people from all over, including Paige, Mauro Ranallo and several of the competitors from the Mae Young Classic, among others.

Paige, who has been through something like this before, wrote, "#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It's gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don't understand. But you're a strong, talented woman. You'll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed."

Ranallo tweeted, "Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW! #WeSupportToni"













