WWE Future Endeavors 2018 Video, Toni Storm Deletes Accounts, WWE Star On Social Media Frustration

- As seen above, YouTube user mangler989 has released his annual WWE Future Endeavors video. The 2018 edition features Enzo Amore, Rich Swann, Abbey Laith, Big Cass and Neville. The annual videos from mangler989 have become a hit in the Internet Wrestling Community.

- Toni Storm has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The WWE NXT UK Superstar was recently the victim of a personal hack online. Storm is scheduled to challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on January 12.

- On a related note, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter this week and expressed frustration with social media.

Bliss wrote, "If I had a Nickel for every negative, judgmental & just straight up rude comment on social media this week. I could've retired yesterday. #CmonPeople"

