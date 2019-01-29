Paul Heyman Gives Credit To Seth Rollins, Backstage Note On Abyss Working For WWE, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Phoenix.

- As noted, WWE recently hired Abyss to work behind-the-scenes as a producer. PWInsider reports that there was talk of him working with WWE developmental in Orlando or in the UK, but nothing had been decided on.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and gave props to Seth Rollins ahead of the WrestleMania 35 match between Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Heyman wrote, "I give a ton of credit to @WWERollins. One has to admit, he has a pair on him! Surely, #SethRollins knows deep down in his heart, he can't win a fight with @BrockLesnar. And yet, Seth tried #BurnItDown in #SuplexCity. It was a futile attempt, but a super ballsy one nonetheless!"

