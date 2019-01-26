PETA Tweets About Daniel Bryan, Tyson Kidd Visits Neurosurgeon, WWE PC Stars - Royal Rumble

- Above, WWE Performance Center Stars give some of their favorite surprise Royal Rumble entrants. Lacey Lane went with Rey Mysterio, Chelsea Green picked Kelly Kelly at last year's Royal Rumble, and Mia Yim / Reina Gonzalez went with Hurricane Helms.

- As noted, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan said in an interview yesterday that he's still looking to change the WWE title. Bryan first mentioned changing the WWE Championship design during a WWE Now interview with Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley before the TLC pay-per-view in December. Bryan said he planned to take the leather strap, which he said was made from a skinned cow he had named Daisy, and replace it with something "sustainable, something better." PETA has since picked up the news and commented about it on Twitter.

Big muscles. Bigger heart ?? Thanks to @WWEDanielBryan's compassion for cows, the @WWE Championship could literally save a life ?? The wrestling star will request a leather-free belt if he champions the #RoyalRumble this Sunday ??https://t.co/MSET9YM12y — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2019

See Also ESPN Reveals Concussion Tests Daniel Bryan Must Do After Each Match, Bryan On His Health And Future

- Tyson Kidd and Natalya took a photo with the neurosurgeon (Dr. Juan Uribe) who worked on Kidd after his neck injury from a match with Samoa Joe in 2015 that ended Kidd's in-ring career. The tweet noted "TJ fractured his cervical spine in the ring and was at high risk for quadriplegia and death." Back in November, Kidd went into detail in an interview with SLAM! Wrestling about the injury and said, "five percent of people survive this injury and of the five who do, 99% are paralyzed."