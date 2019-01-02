Photo: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks And Hangman Page Sign Their AEW Contracts

The official All Elite Wrestling Twitter account posted the photo below of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Hangman Page officially signing their All Elite Wrestling contracts.

As noted, the new promotion was officially announced on Tuesday. Rhodes and The Bucks are Executive Vice Presidents in the company, which is led by Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.

As noted, there will be a "Double or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville next Tuesday, January 8th at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That night's SmackDown will emanate from Jacksonville as well. Wrestling Inc. will be live at the rally and will provide any breaking news from it.