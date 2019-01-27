Wrestling Inc.

Photos: The WWE Royal Rumble Set At Chase Field

By Joshua Gagnon | January 27, 2019

Earlier today, Rey Mysterio posted a photo of himself at Chase Field, the site of tonight's Royal Rumble PPV.

In the background you can see the stage and layout for the event. Mysterio will be involved in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

View this post on Instagram

#RoyalRumbleReady

A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on

See Also
WWE Royal Rumble By The Numbers: Which Records Could Fall

Below are more photos of the stage:




Here are the 19 announced names in the Men's Royal Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Hardy.

Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET!

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage In Progress

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Results

Trending

Back To Top