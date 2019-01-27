Photos: The WWE Royal Rumble Set At Chase Field

Earlier today, Rey Mysterio posted a photo of himself at Chase Field, the site of tonight's Royal Rumble PPV.

In the background you can see the stage and layout for the event. Mysterio will be involved in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Below are more photos of the stage:

#RoyalRumble #WWE More pics of the Royal Rumble ring and stage set up pic.twitter.com/EbyEi80PcR — Dan (@kayfabe316) January 27, 2019



Here are the 19 announced names in the Men's Royal Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Elias, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Jeff Hardy.

Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET!