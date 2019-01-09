Possible Name For AEW's Second Event, AEW Rally Filmed For HBO, OWE - AWE Hype, Cody & Brandi Rhodes

- As noted, All Elite Wrestling announced on Tuesday that their second show will take place in Jacksonville, FL later this year. No other details were announced. Their first show will take place on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas - Double Or Nothing, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan mentioned after Tuesday's Double Or Nothing launch rally that the Jacksonville AEW event will take place later this summer. It was noted during the rally that a large portion of proceeds from the Jacksonville event will go to benefit victims of gun violence in the area. AEW will be headquartered out of Jacksonville. Jacob Cohen noted on Twitter that Khan spoke about the Jacksonville event after Tuesday's rally and said the date is still to be determined, but they want to make sure that event is done right because of the anti-gun violence cause that they are supporting with it.

This is just speculation and not confirmed but the Jacksonville AEW event could use the "Fight For The Fallen" name. AEW registered a "Fight For The Fallen" trademark back in mid-December, for various uses. That name would fit the theme of benefiting victims of gun violence.

- Vice News was at Tuesday's AEW rally in Jacksonville to film a future piece that will air on the Vice HBO program. Several fans were interviewed about the new promotion and apparently they filmed stars from the roster as well. There's no word yet on when the segment will air but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, AEW announced an agreement to work with China's Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE) promotion at the rally on Tuesday, promising to put a spotlight on the promotion and make fans fall in love with their product. OWE and Matt Jackson tweeted the following on the partnership:

- AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, who is sharing that role with The Young Bucks, took to Twitter on Tuesday after the rally and just gave thanks to everyone. Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes, who is working as the AEW Chief Brand Officer, also took to Twitter and reacted to the official launch. You can see their tweets below:

Thank you — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 9, 2019