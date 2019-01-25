Possible WWE Royal Rumble Match Surprises, Former WWE Star Teases Rumble Appearance, Rumble Stream

- The WWE YouTube channel has been live-streaming 5 full Royal Rumble matches today. As of this writing, the stream has around 32,000 live viewers. You can watch above.
- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt and The Velveteen dream have been discussed as possible Royal Rumble Match surprises for Sunday, according to a report from @Wrestlvotes. There's no confirmation on their appearances but they have been discussed in talks for the past few weeks. It's worth noting that Angle returned to the ring at a live event last weekend, losing a singles match to Baron Corbin.
- Speaking of Wyatt, it looks like he has dropped some weight as he prepares for a WWE TV return. As seen below, former WWE Superstar Tatanka tweeted a photo with Wyatt from the gym. Tatanka is also teasing a possible Rumble appearance on Sunday. You can see his tweets below:
Been training #HardCore & with @WWE #RoyalRumble this Sun it would be great to hear that #NativeAmerican #WarCry Entrance Music! What does the @WWEUniverse want? The Native is Ready! #WWE #WWEUniverse #Tatanka #Indigenous pic.twitter.com/cXEW2Xf5SO— Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) January 24, 2019
Matter of fact here are 2 ready #Warriors for this Sunday's @WWE #RoyalRumble @NativeTatanka and @WWEBrayWyatt Both of us have been #HardCore at the gym & ready! Definitely make an awesome Tag-Team! @WWEUniverse #WWE #WWEUniverse #NativeAmerican #Tatanka #Indigenous pic.twitter.com/UwziEY6ozB— Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) January 24, 2019