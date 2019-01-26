Possible WWE Royal Rumble Spoilers: Hall Of Famer And Other Stars Spotted In Phoenix

Sin Cara, Christian, and Maryse have been reportedly seen in Phoenix, Arizona this weekend, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider is also reporting WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is in the area as he appeared at today's Royal Rumble AXXESS. No word on if any of these names will show up on tomorrow's PPV.

As noted, Big Show, Tye Dillinger, and Erick Rowan have also been seen in town.

Here are the 20 announced names for the Men's Royal Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Baron Corbin, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, and Randy Orton.