Potential Spoiler: Another WWE Legend To Be At This Week's RAW

By Joshua Gagnon | January 05, 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to be at this Monday's RAW, according to PWInsider. This week's show will take place in Orlando, Florida.

Flair's potential role is unknown at this time, but it's possible WWE is gathering Superstars to help pay tribute to Gene Okerlund, who passed away at 76 years old.

Earlier this week, it was reported Okerlund passed after a recent fall that led to health issues. TMZ reported that Okerlund was seriously injured during the "nasty fall" back in December.

As noted, Hulk Hogan has already been announced for this week's RAW to pay tribute to Okerlund. It will be his first appearance on the show since 2015. His last WWE TV appearance was back in November at WWE Crown Jewel.

