Tanea Brooks (aka Impact's Rebel) spoke with Wrestling Epicenter about her recent match in NXT, how it compared to being in Impact, and the announcement of All Elite Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Her recent WWE NXT experience where she teamed up with Amber Nova against Kairi Sane and Io Shirai:

"It was awesome! It was awesome to be there. It was just a first look. The door is opening. So, hopefully I'll be on their radar."

If she wants to do more with WWE:

"I sure hope so!"

How the vibe differed between NXT and Impact:

"It is just different because I was a guest at NXT and in Impact, I was on the roster. It is just a completely different experience coming in as a guest in that respect."

See Also Gail Kim Talks Scarlett Bordeaux Lap Dance Video, If Impact Should Move In A Sexier Direction

All Elite Wrestling:

"I think AEW is going to be awesome. I'm very excited for them. I was with them in Jacksonville talking to them and doing stuff. I talked to Brandi [Rhodes] and she's really proud that they're doing the equal pay, I forget the wordage for it. So, basically, the [entry level] men will get the same as the [entry level] women. It is done in tiers. There is gender equality! That makes me very proud that this is happening. It is a very exciting time. I'm very excited for them. Of course, I would love to be a part of that as well! Who knows? We will see where the road takes me."

Rebel also discussed more about her time in Impact Wrestling. You can check out the full interview in the video above or read more highlights by clicking here.