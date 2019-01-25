Rey Mysterio Makes Surprise Appearance At NXT Live Event

Fans were treated to a surprise at last night's NXT Live event in San Diego, California when WWE's Rey Mysterio made an unannounced appearance in his hometown to confront NXT superstar, Kona Reeves.

As seen in the tweet below, Reeves took to the ring and grabbed a microphone to insult the city of San Diego, mentioning how the San Diego Chargers transitioned back to Los Angeles in 2017. Mysterio would enter to a roaring ovation and confront Reeves inside the ring. Mysterio ultimately gave Reeves a handshake but said, "Please, don't ever talk trash about my city again."

Thing seemed situated until Reeves attacked Mysterio from behind, inciting an exchange where Mysterio would gain the advantage and connect with a 6-1-9 on Reeves. Reeves went flopping out of the ring as the crowd cheered.

Rey Mysterio is a participant in this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET.