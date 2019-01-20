Ric Flair Says He Wants To Be Like The Rock (Video), Maria And Mike Kanellis On UUDD, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Mike and Maria Kanellis battled in a qualifying round for the UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament. The two would play Mortal Kombat with Mike picking up the 2-1 victory to advance. Both Mike and Maria have been in the news recently after it was reported the duo had requested their release from WWE, Maria has since said she did not request her release from the company.

- In the video below, Ric Flair cut a quick promo about how he wants to be like The Rock in 2019.

"Instead of being a kiss stealin', wheelin'-dealin', limousine ridin', jet-flyin', son of gun, I've decide to be like The Rock!" Flair exclaimed. "That's right, it's 2019 and I want to grow up and be like The Rock!"