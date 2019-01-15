Ring Of Honor Signs Two More Stars, Tag Teams Revealed For Tag Wars, Roderick Strong ROH Throwback

- Above is Roderick Strong taking on Mark Briscoe at ROH Best in the World 2016 in Concord, North Carolina. Briscoe would hit a fisherman buster for the pinfall victory.

- Ring of Honor locked up some more talent this week by signing "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams and PJ Black (fka WWE's Justin Gabriel), according to PWInsider. Williams spent a big chunk of time with EVOLVE where he won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Black left WWE in 2015 and then worked for a number of promotions including TNA, Lucha Underground, and NWA.

- ROH will be holding three Road to G1 Supercard shows in Texas later this month and it was announce a 12-team Tag Wars tournament would take place over the three events. The winner of the tournament will receive a future title shot against the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes. Below is the entire field for the upcoming tournament:

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King)

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

* Colt Cabana and Flip Gordon (pending medical prognosis for Gordon)

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali)

* Mark Haskins and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams

* The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas)

* Kenny King and a partner of his choosing

* Eli Isom and Cheeseburger

* The Boys

* NJPW L.A. Dojo's Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin