Ring of Honor has announced the following matches for next Saturday's TV tapings from Atlanta, Georgia:

* Bandido's debut vs. Mark Haskins, who is returning to the company after recently signing with them

* Silas Young vs Eli Isom with a future ROH TV Title shot on the line

* David Finlay in his first ROH match in the United States vs. Tracy Williams

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defend against "Best Friends" Chuckie T and Beretta

See Also ROH Announces Big Six-Man With Villain Enterprises

Other stars announced to appear at the tapings are ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb, Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom, Villain Enterprises - PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle and The Boys, Flip Gordon, Juice Robinson, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, PJ Black, Cheeseburger and Luchasaurus.

The January 12 international TV tapings will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta. We will have live spoiler coverage here on the site at around 6:15pm ET.