ROH Releases Lifeblood Formation Video, Capitol Wrestling Announces TV Deal, PWG Hands Of Doom Card

- Above is a look at this past weekend's ROH TV tapings where Juice Robinson formed the new stable, Lifeblood. The group also consists of Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams, and David Finlay. During his promo, Robinson noted the group is looking to bring "honor back into Ring of Honor."

- Capitol Wrestling has signed a deal where their weekly show will begin airing in the New York metropolitan area on the RNN network on Monday mornings at 5 am ET, beginning February 4. Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. the following announcement:

"Following a 2018 where Capitol Wrestling was seen by over 1.5 million viewers over a variety of digital platforms including YouTube and Twitch, the Hoboken based pro wrestling brand is proud to announce its weekly program will be airing in the New York metropolitan area on the RNN network. Beginning February 4, Capitol Wrestling will launch its Attack at Dawn campaign with the hashtag #SetYourDVR campaign, as weekly episodes of Capitol Wrestling Television will air Monday mornings at 5 am on RNN. RNN reaches 21 million households across the New York City metropolitan area, including Northern New Jersey, and Westchester County. Per Capitol's syndication and distribution adviser, Lavie Margolin, through RNN, Capitol Wrestling will be the only pro wrestling program available with no paid cable subscription required to air on a broadcast station in America's largest television market Each week Capitol Wrestling will present the New Wave of Professional Wrestling, featuring Capitol Wrestling champion Matt Macintosh, Sonny Kiss, Capitol Women's champion Ariela Nyx, Capitol Wrestling tag team champions Smiley & Juba, as well as comedians Harry Terjanian, Zac Amico, Matt Maran, and Chris Cotton. RNN is available throughout the New York area on FIOS, Comcast, Spectrum, Optimum, RCN, and DirectTV."

- PWG Hands of Doom is tonight at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California at 8 pm PT. Below is the full card:

* Jeff Cobb vs. Trevor Lee (PWG World Championship)

* Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent? (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido vs. ACH

* LAX vs. Laredo Kid and Rey Horus

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

* Puma King vs. DJZ

* Brody King vs. Jungle Boy