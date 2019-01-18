ROH Reveals Tag Wars Matches, Daniel Bryan - ROH Throwback, Impact To Allow Co-Streaming On Twitch?

- Above is a ROH throwback match to 2009 at Manhattan Mayhem III featuring Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) vs. Colt Cabana vs. D'Lo Brown. The finish of the match was Cabana locking the Billy Goat's Curse (reverse boston crab) on Brown for the submission victory.

- Ring of Honor has announced all six first around matches for its 12-team Tag Wars tournament that will take place over a three day period from January 24 through January 26 in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The winner of the tournament will receive a future shot at the ROH World Tag Team Titles at ROH 17th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15. The winning team will also receive a spot in NWA's Crocket Cup tournament in Concord, North Carolina on April 27. Here are the six first-round matches:

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams

* Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) vs. The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan)

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana and Willie Mack vs. Kenny King and a partner of King's choosing

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger

* The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas) vs. The Boys

- As noted, Impact Wrestling is now airing its weekly show on both Pursuit and Twitch on Fridays at 10 pm ET. The promotion announced fans can now co-stream the show on their Twitch channel and provide their own commentary as it happens.