ROH Road To G1 Supercard Updated Lineups

Ring of Honor will hold three Road to G1 Supercard events later this week in Dallas (January 24), Houston (January 25), and San Antonio (January 26). The events will feature a 12-team Tag Wars tournament with the winners receiving a ROH World Tag Team Title Match (titles currently held by The Briscoes) at ROH 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 in Las Vegas.

Below are the current cards for all the upcoming Road to G1 Supercard events:

January 24

* Villain Enterprises (Brody King and PCO) vs. The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan) (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Madison Ryan vs. Holidead (with Thunder Rosa)

* Rhett Titus vs. Marty Scurll

* Bandido vs. Silas Young

* Matt Taven vs. Rocky Romero

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Shane Taylor and The Briscoes

* Jeff Cobb vs. Clark Connors (Proving Ground Match)

January 25

* Coast 2 Coast vs. Cheeseburger and Eli Isom (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* The Bouncers vs. The Boys (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Colt Cabana and Willie Mack vs. Kenny King and a partner of his choosing

* Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams) vs. The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young

* Villain Enterprises vs. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin

* Matt Taven vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Rocky Romero vs. Bandido (Proving Ground - Four Corner Survival)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Vinny Marseglia (ROH World Championship)

January 26

* Two Triple Threat Matches (Semis of the Tag Wars Tournament)

* Finals of the Tag Wars Tournament

* Mary Scurll vs. Jonathan Gresham or Mark Haskins (Depending on Night One of Tag Wars)

* Bandido vs. Rocky Romero

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Sumie Sakai (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)