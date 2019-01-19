Roman Reigns Poses With Fans (Photo), Kofi Kingston Amazing Royal Rumble Saves, WWE Stars Birthdays

- Above is a compilation of Kofi Kingston's incredible saves in the Royal Rumble match over the years. Some of them include Kingston using JBL's chair to bounce his way back to the ring and leaping from the barricade back to the ring apron.

- Today, Tyler Breeze turns 31 years old and R-Truth turns 47. Also today, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 78.

See Also Kofi Kingston On If WWE Should Break Up The New Day

- Below is a recent photo of Roman Reigns posing with some fans. Earlier this month, Chris Jericho spoke with Chris Van Vliet about Reigns and his battle with leukemia.

"He's doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well," Jericho said. "I don't really know much about leukemia. I don't know what the endgame is as far as when you're 'cured'—when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I've got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits ... We love him, and I think it's just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly—that he stays healthy for his family, for sure."