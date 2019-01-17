Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Mortal Kombat 11 Voice Work (Video), WWE Star Expecting Child, WWE Stock

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been confirmed as the voice of Sonya Blade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 video game. Rousey was officially revealed as Blade's voice actor in a video at today's MK11 reveal in Los Angeles. She then appeared on stage for a brief interview.

"This is a dream come true. I tried to grow up to be Sonya Blade, as close as I could," Rousey said, according to the WWE website. "Now instead of being the closest thing I can be to Sonya Blade, I am actually Sonya Blade."

Above is video of Rousey in the Blade trailer and footage from her on-stage appearance earlier today.

- WWE stock was up 0.086% today, closing at $81.65 per share. Today's high was $82.79 and the low was $81.19.

- Apollo Crews and his partner Linda are expecting a baby boy, their second child together. They had their first child, a daughter, in the summer of 2017. Charlotte Flair revealed the news on Twitter, as seen below: