Ronda Rousey On Women's Tag Titles, Johnny Gargano Tells Ricochet "I Need This One," Tommaso Ciampa

- Above is WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's latest blog from earlier this week. On RAW, Rousey and Natalya lost to Sasha Banks and Bayley where Natalya tapped out to the bank statement. The champ commented in the video about the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV where six teams will be in an Elimination Chamber match to determine the first women's tag champions.

"This is six days before the Royal Rumble, me and Sasha [Banks] have our match at the Royal Rumble, and also, this is PPV before Elimination Chamber when women are really going to be able to fight to see who gets to be the first-ever women's tag team champions," Rousey said. "This is the perfect time to set the tone of dominance that me and Nattie are going to start making everybody else dance to."

- At tonight's NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will go against Aleister Black. The champ spoke to Kayla Braxton and wanted to "invite" Black to share in tonight's main event spotlight.

"Day 184 I walk into TakeOver: Phoenix with the NXT Title—the most prestigious title in the entire world," Ciampa said. "Aleister Black likes to say this is about something else, but what this is about is jealously. 108 days as the champ, but I was the main event, so Aleister Black, I'll say this straight to you, the champ invites you to share in my spotlight. The champ invites you to share in the main event of TakeOver. You get to feel what it's like to be under those bright lights."

See Also Ronda Rousey Responds To Rumors She's Leaving WWE To Start A Family

- Also at tonight's TakeOver, NXT North American Champion Ricochet will defend against Johnny Gargano. Gargano posted a collage of photos from previous matches with Ricochet and said to the champ, "I've known Ricochet for almost 10 years. We've competed against each other all over the world. From Philadelphia, PA to Reseda, CA to Beijing, China. All of those battles have brought us to Phoenix, AZ. Tonight. It's nothing personal, Ric. I just need this one."